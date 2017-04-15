Hatters rated v Leyton Orient

Stuart Moore: 6 - Must have assumed he was on his way to second successive clean sheet after such a quiet first half, but that all changed after the break. No chance with the penalty and then left exposed for second.

James Justin: 6 - Absolutely stunning last-gasp challenge made sure that Hatters left with at least a point to their name. Was never at his best though, not quite as positive as in recent matches, with his distribution awry at times too.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Some good moments in the first period as he brought the ball out of defence well and sent over some testing deliveries. Caught for the second goal though as O’s waltzed their way through too easily.

Glen Rea: 6 - Couldn’t adjust his body to get out of the way of Collins’ blast to concede the spotkick that Orient levelled from. Won’t be happy with the ease at which the usually goal-shy visitors moved in front too.

Scott Cuthbert: 6.5 - Won his headers well as usual against his former club and made some crucial interventions as O's threatened a third. After back-to-back shut outs, saw Luton concede far too easily on this occasion.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Wonderful piece of play to set up Hylton, showing strength to win the ball back and a glorious pass over the top. Got stuck in and kept possession moving, though poor clearance led to O’s leveller.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 5 - Just had one of those days where absolutely nothing seemed to come off for him. Final ball lacking badly too as he struggled to have anywhere near the kind of impact he has recently.

Jordan Cook: 5 - Recalled to the starting line-up and was working his way into proceedings when injured during a sliding tackle midway through the first half and had to go off.

Lawson D’Ath: 6.5 - Another committed display, as he won his tackles and showed some nice touches on the ball. Corners often caused problems for the visitors too.

Jack Marriott: 5.5 - Gave it his all, but once again, it’s just not happening for Marriott this season. Had his shot on the stroke of half time flew in rather than over, might have been a different story as he made way for Vassell once more.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 7 - Brilliant control and assured finish for Town’s first and his 25th of the season, while he also produced a great assist for Vassell, heading the substitute through to make it 2-2.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - Early replacement for Cook and had a few good bursts as Town attacked. Called Sargeant into action with a couple of blasts goalwards too.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 7 - Injected some real pace into Town’s attacks and took him five minutes to haul Luton level. Should have won a late penalty too.

Jake Gray (SUB): 5 - On for the final 10 minutes but couldn’t really make a difference.