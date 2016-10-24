Hatters rated v Mansfield Town

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Keeper came under very little threat after Green’s early strike. Distribution was a little wayward this time though when trying to pick out his team-mates on the flanks.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6 - Can’t knock his willingness to get forward and linked with with Gilliead at times. Few slack passes from inside his own half put his side in trouble once more though.

Dan Potts: 5 - Yet again didn’t offer enough of an attacking outlet for Luton and the odd time he did overlap, final ball wasn’t quite there as he was often brushed off by the imposing Bennett.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Captain dealt with Mansfield’s aerial approach well as he made sure he was the first to most balls into the box. Can’t do it all though and needed more support as Hatters conceded too easily from a set-piece.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Outjumped by Bennett for the early strike which put Luton on the back foot once more. Missed a glorious chance to level but produced some good deliveries as he moved out to the left in the second period.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Took on the quarter back role at times in the first half, but distribution went awry on occasion, often cut out. Won his tackles second period though as Hatters started to wrest control from their opponents.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Played a lot deeper than he has done recently in the first half as was given a different role by boss Jones. More attacking threat after the break as Luton chased an equaliser and grabbed an eighth of the campaign from distance.

Jake Gray: 6 - Some excellent deliveries from set-plays as Town threatened from corners, but didn’t every really do quite enough from open play as Luton found it hard against Stags’ stifling tactics.

Jordan Cook: 6 - One lovely jinking run apart in the first period, curling narrowly wide, the midfielder couldn’t get on the ball with enough regularity in and was eventually withdrawn midway through the second half.

Alex Gilliead (STAR MAN): 7 - Always looking for a way through against a packed Mansfield defence as he appeared the most likely to create an opening for the Hatters. Ability to beat a man could prove priceless with teams are intent to spoil the game.

Jack Marriott: 6 - Left feeding from scraps in the first half, cutting an isolated figure as without Hylton, the support was lacking. Came into the game more when joined by the pace of Vassell and Mpanzu late on and was inches away from winning it.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton the attacking option they had been missing with his speed in behind troubling the visiting defence.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Like Vassell, his pace and power saw Luton finally able to exert some pressure on the Stags back-line.

Olly Lee (SUB): 5.5 - Late introduction for the midfielder who picked up his sixth booking when stopping a Mansfield attack.

