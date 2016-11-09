Hatters rated v Millwall

Craig King: 7.5 (STAR MAN): Keeper came into his own second half, as he made two excellent saves from Onyedinma, the best when the sub was clean through. Unlucky to see Smith react quickest to another fine stop to poach Millwall’s second.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6 - Decent enough night for the full back who played some good passes to the feet of his team-mates for the majority. Outpaced on the right for the equaliser though.

Jack Senior: 7 - Had a fantastic first half with some real adventure on the left hand side, including a number of eye-catching step-overs. Some fine crosses too until fading in the second period.

Frankie Musonda: 6.5 - Looked to have the measure of striker Harry Smith in the first half, as Millwall didn’t really threaten Luton’s goal. However, with 20 to go that changed, as the Lions netted three times to win it.

Akin Famewo: 6.5 - Like Musonda, he was enjoying another comfortable evening up until the introduction of Onyedinma, who immediately robbed him of possession as he found it tougher from then on.

Tyreeq Bakinson: 7 - Oozed class before the break, as he displayed some lovely touches, particularly when intercepting Millwall’s attacks and receiving the ball in tight spaces. Couldn’t quite continue that vein the longer the match went on though.

Jonathan Smith: 6 - Another who needed the minutes and first half he saw plenty of the ball, with Luton putting some fine moves together. Influence became less and less when Millwall started to gain control late on.

Jake Gray: 6 - Chance to impress boss Jones after being on the fringes of the first team recently, but didn’t quite take it, as his set-pieces were surprisingly off on the evening.

Josh McQuoid: 6.5 - Impressed in the first half as he played just behind the strikers and was always looking to create an opening. Missed a glorious chance early on though, heading wide of the mark from close range.

Craig Mackail-Smith: 6.5 - Will be delighted to get a start, and had a lively hour or so, full of running once more. Played a huge part in the opener too, as his cross was turned in by Hutchinson.

Isaac Vassell: 7 - Pace to burn was on show all evening, although sometimes tried to do a little too much. Thought he had opened his Luton account, but for a fine save.

Zane Banton (SUB): 6 - Shame he didn’t start as went looking for the ball during his half an hour, always trying to make something happen.

Freddie Hinds (SUB): 5.5 - Brought on to inject some pace late on, but Millwall immediately added a third to kill the tie.

Arthur Read (SUB): 6 - Became the 11th academy graduate to make his debut since Jones took over, as he had the final moments.

