Hatters rated v Morecambe

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Apart from one good low stop in the first half, it was a fairly comfortable afternoon’s work for the Luton keeper with the defence standing strong. Racked up a third clean sheet in a row in the process.

James Justin: 8.5 - Excellent from the full back who was faced with a strip of pitch that resembled a bog in front of him during the second period. Attacked well in spite of that and when his fierce shot was too hot to handle, it led to Luton making the game safe.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Might consider himself a touch fortunate not to concede a penalty in the first half with what looked a shove in the back on McGowan. However, another accomplished display on the left as he is making that berth his own now.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Returned to the side after an illness to Cuthbert and his presence helped Luton keep another shut out. Impressed aerially and on the floor as he looks to keep his place for the visit of Pompey on Tuesday.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Relishing his move to the centre of defence as both he and Mullins read the play superbly, making a number of early interventions to quash any hopes of a Morecambe fight back.

Olly Lee: 8 - Working hard on the defensive side of the game as it showed with Lee nicking the ball back time and time again after the break to allow Luton to continue their dominance.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - This was Pelly back to his rampaging best as the Shrimps defence just couldn’t handle him at times. Purposeful and direct, with a good range of passing too. Slightly better finishing and would have had his first goal of the season as well.

Alex Gilliead: 8 - Played his part in Town’s first goal, with a good run and then finding Hylton to do the rest. Has that lovely ability to glide past a player and did so effortlessly at times in the second period.

Cameron McGeehan: 8 - Was involved more and more and as Luton’s tightened their stranglehold on the game. Broke with the ball well and for once the ball just wouldn’t fall to him in the box in his quest for double figures.

Isaac Vassell: (STAR MAN): 9 - Forward deservedly was given his chance in the starting line-up and boy did he take it. Gave Luton an extra presence up front, registered his first goal and might have had another. Really impressive.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Scored a magnificent 11th of the campaign from range as he continues to show just how crucial he is to Town’s cause. Wonderful link-up play and could be an impressive partnership with Vassell now. Late booking the only sour note.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 6.5 - Last 10 minutes for Marriott who caused some problems in that time. Will look to rediscover his mojo now.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 6 - Hared around in the closing stages to keep the pressure on. Earned himself a booking in the process too.

Jake Gray (SUB) 5.5: Final moments for the midfielder.

