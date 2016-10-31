Hatters rated v Notts County

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Truly superb late penalty save from the keeper ensured Luton came away with a point. Handling was exceptional prior to his spot-kick heroics as he continues to impress with every game that goes by.

Stephen O’Donnell: 6.5 - Defender kept his place this week despite James Justin’s return to fitness and didn’t let anyone down as he helped Luton keep a first league clean sheet since August.

Alan Sheehan: 5 - Switched to left back but it looked like the occasion of returning to his former club got the better of him, almost trying too hard at times. Didn’t really attack the space in front, option to turn back inside which invited pressure as he often held on to possession for too long.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Captain is putting some really consistent display together now as he stood firm at the back alongside Mullins. Could consider himself unfortunate to concede late penalty, but rules have been considerably tightened on holding inside the area from set-plays.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - First start since September 24 as Luton looked more solid with his return to the team, particularly from aerial balls into the box. Made one excellent intervention at full stretch and should keep his place based on that display.

Glen Rea: 7 - Wonderful goal-line clearance in the first half kept the scores goalless as he stretched every sinew to prevent the ball going in. Few bone-crunching challenges let the County players know he was about too.

Jordan Cook: 6 - Made a few good breaks forward in the first period, when Luton looked at their most dangerous, but didn’t really ever have the end product to go with it.

Alex Gilliead (STAR MAN): 8 - Midfielder is really starting to click into gear now. Ran the game at times in the first half with some superb forays from deep and through balls for the likes of Hylton and Marriott. Faded slightly in second half, but real promise.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Never really looked like adding to his tally this time as Hatters couldn’t quite create anything clear-cut for the midfielder to make a trademark burst into the box and convert.

Jack Marriott: 7 - Came close twice as he looked lively in the first period, but narrowly missed the target on both occasions. Like the rest of his side, didn’t carry the same threat after the break as has now only netted once in his last 10 matches.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Striker was a constant nuisance to the home defence, particularly early on as he gives Luton such a presence up front. Wonderful nutmeg in the second half was a joy to watch, although picked up yet another silly booking.

Olly Lee (SUB): 6 - On as Luton looked to solidify in the closing stages.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6 - Brilliant burst at the death was criminally pulled back by the official.

Isaac Vassell: (SUB): 5 - No real time to make an impact.

