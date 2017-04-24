Hatters rated v Notts County

Stuart Moore: 8 - Continued his significant improvement with every passing moment as he made a fine save from Campbell and then his handling was more and more assured whenever County pumped the ball into the box. Late punch clear showed just how confident he has now become.

Glen Rea: 7 - Caught out once in the first half when he went to ground early on allowing a cross in from the left. Stood firm under the late barrage though ensuring Hatters sealed their play-off spot.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Defender was, as usual, Town’s leader at the back, marshalling all around him. Made his usual plethora of vital headers when County delivered from distance, which was often.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Decent showing against his former club as the visitors didn’t often get round the back of the hosts’ defence. Had to be on his mettle aerially such was the Magpies’ tactics.

James Justin: 7.5 - Youngster now appears to be first choice again and gives Luton plenty of attacking width on the right hand side, always an outlet for his team-mates to hit.

Dan Potts: 8 - Got forward far more than he has in the past, firing into the side-netting and also having a header cleared away from the line too. Readily made himself an option, while defending solidly as well.

Olly Lee: 7 - Few passes didn’t quite come off on the day for the holding midfielder, but still kept play moving and happy to get stuck in and battle for the cause particularly second half.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8.5 - After a few indifferent displays, this was Pelly back to somewhere near his rampaging best as he was a constant menace going forward. Final ball was far better and chose an excellent time to score his first home goal for over a year too.

Lawson D’Ath: 7.5 - Another tigerish display from the midfielder who got stuck into his County counterparts. Set up Mpanzu for the match-winner before unfortunately having to go off injured on the hour mark.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Some wonderful play leading the line as he gave Notts’ back-line a torrid time. Brilliant effort led to Town’s opener and could and really should have added to his tally of 26 goals so far this season only for some unusually wasteful finishing. However, incredibly silly booking early on meant he had no real option but to see red in stoppage time.

Ollie Palmer: 7.5 - Reacted brilliantly to power a diving header into the net and draw Luton level to stop any frustration setting at amongst home supporters. Put himself about upfront too as he caused the visiting defence problems on his second full start.

Jake Gray (SUB): 6.5 - Replicated D’Ath’s efforts in getting in and around the midfield areas and one lung-bursting break could have made the margin of victory greater.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6.5 - Replaced Palmer to allow Luton to keep the Magpies defence on their toes with his rapid bursts.

