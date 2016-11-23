Hatters rated v Portsmouth

Christian Walton: 6.5 - One flying save from Roberts caught the eye but wasn’t afforded the usual protection in front of him as he has recently as Pompey netted three and might have had more.

James Justin: 6 - Youngster had his hands full against an impressive visiting attack, particularly from the flanks. Experience will stand him in good stead at this stage of his fledgling career.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Decent cross to set up Hylton’s header and almost pulled Luton level in the latter stages, when his volley was cleared off the line. Gave the ball away badly for Naismith to seal victory late on though.

Johnny Mullins: 6 - Defence didn’t look anywhere near as secure as it does when Mullins is in the centre of it. Conceded three and could have been more with Pompey wasteful after the break.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Read the play impressively early on as Pompey were limited to a few chances and stepped out well at times. However, Luton’s iffy marking was taken advantage of by the visitors.

Olly Lee: 5.5 - Pompey’s press on him was obvious and effective meaning Lee struggled to get out, having to turn back to his centre halves. Guilty of dallying in possession too as the visitors bossed the midfield areas.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Saw plenty of the ball but his touch was off for most of the evening as Pompey were able to smother his powerful surges forward with relative ease.

Alex Gilliead: 7 - Looked like Luton’s biggest creative force throughout the game, producing some excellent touches and runs from deep. Was a real surprise it was him who made way for the ineffective Cook on the hour mark.

Cameron McGeehan: 6 - Got stuck in early on as Luton began with a real tempo, but his influence on proceedings faded badly. Took too long to deliver a pass at times and wayward late shot when others were better placed summed up his frustration.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 7 - Superb header for his 12th of the season, with a prodigious leap to bury his effort beyond Forde. Might have had a second moments later but for the linesman as he didn’t get many decisions in his favour all evening. Avoided another caution though!

Isaac Vassell: 6.5 - One wonderful burst of pace saw him cross for Hylton’s disallowed goal and can’t knock his effort throughout when tracking back, but Pompey were just that bit too clever on the night.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 4.5 - On for Gilliead with 30 minutes left, but offered barely anything in terms of an attacking sense.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 5 - Couldn’t really get involved during his late cameo.

Craig Mackail-Smith (SUB): 6 - Game was up, but at least he had a go for final moments.

