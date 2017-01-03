Hatters rated v Portsmouth

Christian Walton: 6 - First real signs of hesitancy since joining the club in the summer yesterday as he was beaten to the free kick by Burgess and didn’t quite command his area with the usual authority he has done previously.

Stephen O’Donnell: 5.5 - Caught in possession by Bennett to give away the needless free kick from which Pompey took a lead they held on to. Could come under serious competition from Justin once more now.

James Justin: 6.5 - Like the rest of his team, didn’t really feature too much in the first period but was far improved after the break. Some real barnstorming runs from the left hand side as Luton pressed for an equaliser, testing Forde with a fierce drive too.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Seems to be a weekly thing now as Cuthbert once again stood out from the crowd with another fine performance as he was often first to clear Luton’s lines.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Alongside Cuthbert, he kept it solid for the majority of the game as Portsmouth created very little of a clear-cut nature throughout the afternoon.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Caught in possession a few times as Pompey’s experienced midfield quartet snapped at his heels in the first half. Looked more assured when dropping back into defence for second period.

Jonathan Smith: 6 - Got through plenty of running as is the norm for Smith, but fluffed a glaring chance to bring Luton level, as he missed a virtual open goal which could well have earned Luton a deserved point.

Cameron McGeehan: 6 - Gutting for the youngster to suffer such a serious injury which could bring a premature end to his promising season. Didn’t deserve reaction from Pompey fans and madness to be booked as well.

Alex Gilliead: 6 - Could never really get into his stride as the hosts dominated in the first period, with Gilliead unable to set off on any mazy runs. Subbed early into the second half too.

Jordan Cook: 5 - After impressing against Barnet, couldn’t deliver anywhere near that level of performance at Fratton Park. Offered very little in an attacking sense and was replaced before the hour.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Led the line manfully again and came oh so close to a wonderful leveller, as his chip cruelly came back off the bar. Played on for the last 20 at a virtual walking pace too after suffering a blow to the back.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6 - Real chance for Pelly after McGeehan injury, but frustratingly took far too long to get going with a number of heavy touches and wrong decisions.

Olly Lee (SUB): 5.5 - One wonderful ball out to the flank for Justin as Lee kept things ticking over sensibly without ever really standing out.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 5.5 - Plenty of pace towards the end, but got little change out of an experienced Pompey back-line.

