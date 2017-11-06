Hatters rated v Portsmouth

Luton Town reached the second round of the FA Cup at the weekend by defeating League One Portsmouth thanks to a wonderful finish from James Collins. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: (STAR MAN) 9 - Wonderful display from the keeper as without his second half efforts Town could be facing a replay. Stunning fingertip stop to divert Clarke’s header on to the bar and then got down brilliantly to turn aside Close’s stoppage time daisycutter.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Solid showing once more from Stacey who handled the threats down his side with relative ease once more. Definitely played his part in what was an eighth clean sheet of the campaign.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Kept things tight from the left hand side and overlapped Berry on occasion as well. Brought the ball out from the back too when he had the opportunity.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Handled Pitman impressively for long periods, with the Pompey striker reduced to only a handful of attempts. Relished the battle at the end as he made sure his head was first to a number of crosses into the box.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Did well up against Hawkins as was often first to the ball ahead of the attacker to clear the danger. Adds another dimension with his free kicks too and rightly annoyed with the challenge on him early on by Thompson.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Back in the side due to Rea’s suspension and did his defensive duties well and despite the odd misplaced pass, was often breaking up play and getting the Hatters going on the front foot.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Best display in recent weeks from the midfielder who showed some sublime skill in tight spots to keep possession and drive Town forward. Always got up in support of his front players too as proved late on when he almost dinked home a glorious second.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Put another excellent shift in on the left hand side of the diamond and wasn’t far off finding the net himself, denied by a flying save.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Back in the starting line-up after two goal burst against AFC Wimbledon and proved the right call as he pulled the strings well. Good turn and cross for the only goal of the game and might have made it more comfortable only to miss the target.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Wonderful touch inside for Collins to fire Luton into round two and he occupied the Portsmouth defence throughout, enjoying a very watchable battle with Burgess.

James Collins: 8 - Brilliant technique to bury the winner as he took it early on his left foot to give McGee no chance at all. Another who ran his socks off to keep the visiting back-line on their toes.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7 - On inside the final 10 minutes and his pace gave Portsmouth something else to consider.