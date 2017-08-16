Hatters rated v Spurs U21s

Luton Town picked up a bonus point victory over Spurs U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last night, courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

James Shea: 7.5 - Keeper was alert to rush off his line on more than one occasion as Spurs tried to threat the ball through Town’s defence. Secure handling all evening and very unfortunate to see Joe Pritchard’s strike hit off the post, rebound off him and over the line.

James Justin: 7 - Great to see him back and playing once more after his hamstring injury. Showed some nice touches and good crosses as he continued his return to full fitness

Jack Senior: 7.5 - Wholehearted as ever from Senior as he flew into challenges on the left flank and scampered forward too, providing a more than useful overlapping outlet. Could have engaged Pritchard earlier to prevent equaliser.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Won’t be happy with the ease that Loft got away to put Spurs in front during the second half. Added some experience to the Town’s back four though, marshalling the likes of Famewo and James through the game.

Akin Famewo: 7 - Has so much promise as a centre half and it was another performance that showcased his athleticism as he was given a tough and useful test by the quick and direct Spurs attackers.

Tyreeq Bakinson (STAR MAN): 8 - Hard to remember he’s 18 at times as he was calmness personified, especially whenever in possession. Looks a real player and will hope for further opportunities in the first team this season.

Jordan Cook: 7 - Had some good moments, including one lovely through ball for McQuoid late on, but didn’t quite take the chance to stamp his name on to the teamsheet for Saturday.

Luke Gambin: 7.5 - Such a tricky operator when in possession and made some lovely passes out to the wing, while his deliveries were good too. Finished his goal well on his weaker right foot and concluded the shootout with a coolly taken spotkick.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Promising debut for the recent addition as he was all action and pace in the first half, charging forward to try and set up an opening goal for the hosts. Work-rate continued into the second half too and can be happy with his opening 78 minutes.

Elliot Lee: 7 - So unlucky not to find the net in the opening few minutes as his close range effort drew a wonderful stop from Brandon Austin. Looked eager to score but couldn’t quite divert a late cross

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Will have done him a world of good to shake off the cobwebs with a first run out of the season. Came close to a goal in the first half after taking up some promising positions in the area as well.

Jack James (SUB): 8 - Will always remember his Hatters debut as he replaced Justin at half time and took his chance well. Joy on his face when he set up McQuoid to level showed just what this competition is all about. Impressed defensively too.

Josh McQuoid (SUB): 7.5 - Will surely have done his chances of finding a new club no harm with his goal and display during a rare second half outing.

Arthur Read (SUB): 6.5 - Had the final 13 minutes and kept possession ticking over in midfield.