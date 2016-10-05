Hatters rated v West Bromwich Albion

Craig King: 8 - Crucial save to deny McManaman from the spot early on as he guessed correctly with the scores goalless. Looked comfortable and his distribution was spot on as well.

Stephen O’Donnell: 8 - Impressed with his attacking play as the hosts dominated territory, playing a number of good balls to feet for the likes of Banton and O’Donnell.

Jack Senior: 8.5 - Real livewire on the left hand side as he showed a fantastic engine to get up and down from minute one. First showing, but looks to be real competition for Dan Potts.

Frankie Musonda: 9 - Never a penalty in a million years as he executed the perfect sliding challenge on Harper. Performance that oozed class all evening, both aerially and on the floor.

Akin Famewo: 8.5 - Carried on from where he left off against Hartlepool the previous Tuesday night as he kept the Baggies quiet. Growing in stature with every passing minute.

Tyreeq Bakinson: 8.5 - Kept things ticking over from the holding role in midfield, never looking flustered in possess as Hatters knocked the ball around with some real fluency and no little class throughout the evening.

Jonathan Smith: 8.5 - Got stuck in as expected, but also managed to pick out his passes too and go on some driving runs from deep. One lovely dummy in the first half saw Luton away on the attack once more.

Jake Gray: 8.5 - Added plenty of energy to Town’s midfield diamond, linking play effectively and was in exactly the right spot to finish off training ground corner routine.

Alex Gilliead: 9 - Real attacking threat as the game wore on with some lovely dribbles forward causing the Baggies no end of problems. Cool finish for his first goal in Town colours too.

Josh McQuoid: 8.5 - Led the line well during his 75 minutes up against the likes of Swedish international Jonas Olsson. Came close with a few headers and clever dummy led to Gray’s goal too.

Zane Banton (STAR MAN): 9 - Should have opened his account for the Hatters after going one-on-one with Myhill, only to hit the post. To his credit though, didn’t let the miss get him down, playing a huge part in Town’s victory.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 7.5 - Pace to burn caused plenty of problems for the Baggies defence late on as he also came close to a first goal in Luton colours.

Freddie Hinds (SUB): 7 - Looked at ease and on his first team bow, with plenty of running up front. Almost played his part in a wonderful team goal at the end.

Jack Snelus (SUB): 6.5 - Yet another from the academy to see first team action this season in the final moments, as he showed some good energy in the brief cameo.

