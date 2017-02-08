Hatters rated v Yeovil Town

Matt Macey: 7.5 - Confident showing from the Arsenal loanee who looked assured for the majority of his debut between the posts. Few decent stops in the first half and distribution not an issue either. Food for thought with Moore eligible on Saturday now.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Rare run-out for the full back who has fallen behind Justin in the pecking order recently. Some enthusiastic bursts forward particularly when space opened up in the second period.

Jack Senior: 8.5 - Been a good tournament for Senior, propelling him into first team contention and he had another solid display once more, while always supporting the attacks.

Johnny Mullins: 8.5 - Good to blow some of the cobwebs away as the experienced defender still has one game left of his four match league ban. Was relatively untroubled until Sowunmi’s arrival.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Although helped out somewhat by the keeper this time, there was no doubting the quality of his deadball strike to add to his growing catalogue. Surely there’s no better free kick taker at this level?

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Got through plenty of work in the engine room as he moved up from his central defensive position and flew into his challenges as usual.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 9 - Another game, another excellent display from Mpanzu who is maturing rapidly and able to put back-to-back 90 minutes together now. Athleticism ensured Luton were more often than not on the front foot.

Jonathan Smith: 8.5 - Midfielder was back in the starting line-up after missing Grimsby due to a foot injury and gave an excellent display. Almost netted what would have easily been his best strike in a Town shirt, cruelly denied by the woodwork.

Jordan Cook: 8.5 - Getting better and better these last few matches as his confidence has taken a huge boost. Unerring finish for Town’s first goal and linked Luton’s attacks well all evening.

Isaac Vassell (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Virtually unplayable at times as he struck fear into the heart of the Yeovil defence all evening. Found the net twice, while set up Cook and also Hylton with a superb turn in the area. Brilliant performance.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Sublime control at times and can nutmeg a visiting defender in the tightest of corners. Looked like it wouldn’t be his night in front of goal after missing from two yards, but made amends from Vassell’s cut back.

Scott Cuthbert (SUB): 7 - On specifically to combat the gigantic Sowunmi and did for the main part after being beaten for the second goal.

Jack Marriott (SUB): N/A - On to allow Vassell his ovation.

James Justin (SUB): N/A - Didn’t get a touch as the game was up.

