Hatters release young quartet

Luton Town have confirmed they won’t be offering four members of their U18s side deals for next season.

George Murray, Geo Craig, Harry Bean and James Verney will all leave the club in the summer, after academy and development manager Andy Awford confirmed the news in the club’s programme ahead of the Morecambe game.

James Verney in action for Dunstable Town - pic: Chris White

Striker Murray is heading to America to take up a university scholarship in Texas, while Bean and Verney recently spent time on loan at Southern League Premier Division side Dunstable Town, with Verney also playing for Kings Langley.

Striker Craig had a spell at Ryman League Premier outfit Hendon too, as Awford said: “The joy and sense of satisfaction the Academy staff feel when an Academy graduate represents the first team is immense and there is no greater feeling, if you are fortunate enough to be part of that particular player’s development.

“However, by far the worst part of the job is having to inform players that they are being released from the football club. It is coming up to that time of the season whereby decisions on players of all ages will have to be made.

“We have recently informed some of the U18 players that unfortunately we will not be retaining them for the forthcoming season and although never an easy process, you have to be honest

“We wish George Murray, Geo Craig, Harry Bean and James Verney the very best and thank them for their contributions as unfortunately they will not be with us next season.”

Striker Geo Craig in action for Luton