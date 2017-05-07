Hatters' self motivation delights boss Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was hugely impressed by his side’s self motivation as they finally won three league games in a row for the first time this season by beating Morecambe 3-1 on Saturday.

Luton had gone into the game virtually assured of fourth place before kick off, a position that became a certainty as the game wore on, with Exeter losing to Carlisle.

However, with little riding on the result, Jones was quick to praise his players, who after being pegged back to 1-1 early in the second half, scored twice late on through substitute Jack Marriott to triumph.

He said: “I thought first half we were very good, we got the goal, with the amount of the game we had, should have been further ahead, so I was very pleased with the first half.

"Second half, again we came out sloppy and allowed them, through our own mistakes, not through anything that they did, back into the game and basically made it really difficult for ourselves.

"But then we picked it up immediately and when we brought Jack on had a real cutting edge as well. I would have taken any kind of win as it was important to keep the momentum going and to show that they're still hungry, not lethargic and just going through the motions and we proved that as we were at it.

"The way that we went about the game was more pleasing than anything as we showed we still have the desire to keep doing well, even when there's relatively little on the game.

“But we showed we are self-motivated, it’s intrinsic the motivation we have and I'm pleased with that.”

The visiting Shrimps tried to make a game of it throughout too though, putting Town under pressure at times, particularly in the second half, as Jones added: "Late on when they came out and tried to win the game, we looked a real threat on the counter and could have had another one.

"It was an excellent result for us as you see results all round the country, good sides getting beaten. They came here today with a real motivation to win, I know that.

"From knowing their two on the coaching staff, and from what they were saying on the sidelines, I know they had a real motivation to win the game.

"So for us to win it and to finish the season on a high, shows we have a real good intrinsic motivation."