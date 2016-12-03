Hatters skipper remains confident of promotion to League One

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert is confident his side have got the squad to mount a serious promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

Town’s stalemate at Exeter City on Saturday saw them remain fifth in the table, as they fell further behind the automatic spots, with Doncaster’s victory over Leyton Orient

We’re confident about that with the squad we’ve got and the players that we’ve got, we’ll get even better as the new year turns. Scott Cuthbert

However, Plymouth’s third straight loss, this time at Morecambe, did see Luton close the gap on new leaders Carlisle to seven points.

Cuthbert said: “You go on a little winning run and all the other teams are winning as well and then you lose one and draw one and the other teams slip up.

“It’s just a thing, but we’re right in the pack and we’ll be there the whole season.

“We’re confident about that with the squad we’ve got and the players that we’ve got, we’ll get even better as the new year turns.

“We’ll stay positive, keep doing what we’re doing and we’ve got some great young players here and we’ll be okay, we’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan knew it wasn’t an ideal result at Exeter, who have struggled miserably at home this term, but left St James Park ultimately satisfied.

He said: “It was a tough game, quite scrappy at times.

“I thought we dominated large periods of it, obviously we want to win the game but a point is not the worst result because we’ve seen other teams drop points again.

“We’ve got another point on the board, which is fine, and hopefully we can take that into Carlisle as we need to win that one.”

Despite Exeter failing to win at home in the league all season, they were much improved from the team who Luton brushed aside 3-1 in their FA Cup first round visit earlier this month.

McGeehan knew the Hatters weren’t ever at their best throughout the 90 minutes too, adding: “I think there were a couple of little half chances that we could have put away but I don’t think we were particularly great going forward.

“We didn’t create that much but it was one of those games where you hope to nick it 1-0 or something like that, but it wasn’t to be.

“We didn’t get that lucky break but we worked hard, it’s been a tough week; a long trip to Morecambe and tough game against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

“So travelling down here was another challenge but we’ll have to take the point.”