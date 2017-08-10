Hatters stint is no shop window for Blues midfielder Shinnie

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie isn’t using his loan stint at Kenilworth Road as a chance to put himself in the shop window for next season.

The Birmingham City player will be a free agent next summer when his five year spell at St Andrews comes to an end.

Right now my mind’s totally focused on Luton and getting this club promoted this year. Andrew Shinnie

However, impressing potential interested parties by playing well for Luton is not something on his mind, as he said: “It’s not really about shop windows or putting myself out there, I don’t put too much pressure like that.

“I just wanted to come here and be a part of Luton, I want to do well for them.

“My contract’s up at Birmingham, that will obviously be that, I’ll move on from there now.

“It is a chance if I do really well, you never know what can happen, but right now my mind’s totally focused on Luton and getting this club promoted this year.”

When asked if anyone at the Blues was keeping tabs on his his process, Shinnie, who was with Hibernian on a similar deal last term, continued: “No, I don’t speak to anyone there.

“It’s a few years I’ve been on loan now, so I don’t really feel part of the plans there or that I need to speak to anyone.

“My contract’s up there at the end of the year and I’m here on a season long loan, so I think that part of my career has passed.”

Although the campaign is just two games old, Shinnie, 28, has already won over pretty much all of the Hatters faithful with two excellent displays against Yeovil and Birmingham.

He set up all three of James Collins’ hat-trick during the opening day 8-2 thrashing of the Glovers and on how his move has been so far, he said: “I feel sharp and I feel good. The whole team looked that way against Yeovil, even though they went in the lead, we started off brilliantly and carried that on as well.

“Tuesday night was enjoyable even though we didn’t win. I felt like we played quite well against an established Championship team so personally I feel like I’ve started well and as a team as well.”

It’s not just the fans who Shinnie has impressed too, as team-mate Jordan Cook added: “Shins has come in and even in pre-season you can see he’s been playing at a higher level.

“You can tell he is a very, very good player and for us to have him, is very, very good and I’m sure he’ll get even more assists than those he got on Saturday.”