Hatters striker Collins nominated for monthly award

Luton striker James Collins has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award.

The forward, who signed from Crawley Town in the summer, enjoyed an excellent opening to his Town career, scoring a hat-trick in the 8-2 victory over Yeovil, before netting goals against Colchester and Mansfield to take his tally to an impressive five.

He is up against Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley), who scored four times during August, Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers), the defender scoring three goals and providing two assists, plus Frank Nouble (Newport County), who was on the scoresheet five times, including a 13-minute treble against Chesterfield.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trader Mikey Mumford, with the winner announced on Friday.

The manager of the month award is between David Artell (Crewe), Mike Flynn (Newport County), Darren Sarll (Stevenage) and Paul Tisdale (Exeter).

