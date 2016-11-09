Hatters striker set for talks on his future

Striker Josh McQuoid admitted he may have to consider his future at Kenilworth Road after a lack of first team football this season.

The 26-year-old completed his first 90 minutes during last night’s 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Millwall, his third start in the competition.

However, he has played second or even third fiddle in the league so far, restricted to just one start and 72 minutes so far, as speaking the press, McQuoid said: “It’s the manager’s choice to pick the 11 and I respect his decision. At the end of the day, all I’ve got to do is work hard and, if by the end of the season, if it’s still the same then we’ll sit down, have a chat and see what happens.

“It has been a bit disappointing for me this season, not getting as many chances as I maybe wanted. Hylts (Danny Hylton) got (suspended) the other week and I was maybe in with a chance of coming in but I picked up a little injury which set me back.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard in training, keep doing what I can in this competition and see where that takes me.

“Every game I play, I want to impress the manager, I want to show him what I’ve got. Maybe I haven’t done that in a few games.

“Maybe today, in the first half, I played well, I thought. It’s just about getting fitness as well, so if I do get my chance in the league then hopefully I can take it.”

When pressed if he may bring those talks forward to when the January transfer window opens in under two months, McQuoid continued: “I don’t know, that’s another thing I’ve got to talk to him about.

“We speak to each other. He speaks to me, I speak to him. We haven’t got a bad relationship, we’ve got a good relationship, so I just have to keep going. I’ll just keep working hard and see if that can take me forward.”

With Hylton in such superb form this term, scoring 10 goals already, McQuoid has seen his chances dwindle even further with the return of Craig Mackail-Smith to full fitness.

However, he welcomed the extra competition, saying: “Danny Hylton, he’s a great lad, he works his socks off every week and in training every day.

“It has been good for everyone and he’s obviously been scoring a lot of goals as well, so I think he’s done really well and done well for the team.

“It’s good, healthy competition, in training, you see it every day.

“The gaffer always says he’s got a struggle picking the bench or even the 11 sometimes because there is such competition. The standard of training is really good, every day, so it’s only good for the manager to give him that sort of headache.”

Meanwhile, McQuoid played in a slightly deeper role against the Lions on Tuesday night, slotting just behind the front two and hopes it might aid his fight for first team football with Luton.

He added: “I did enjoy it. You get the ball a bit more, maybe in the hole, so that’s maybe another place I can play if the gaffer needs me too, so we’ll see. “He knows I can play a number of positions. If we play a different formation, maybe a bit of a wider role, or even through the middle, so that’s up to him.”