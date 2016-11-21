Hatters striker wants to keep the compliments coming

Hatters striker Isaac Vassell is determined to keep giving manager Nathan Jones reasons to praise him after scoring his first goal for the club at Morecambe on Saturday.

The summer signing from Truro City was recently labelled an ‘animal’ by his boss after a game-changing impact off the bench in the 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

If I hear a compliment, I’ll take it on board and try to make the gaffer say more things like that about me. Isaac Vassell

Vassell was then in the starting line-up against Morecambe at the weekend, nodding home from a yard after James Justin’s fierce drive was parried and on hearing such complimentary words from his boss in the press, he said: “It’s always nice to hear that but you can’t take it in too much because you don’t want to get ahead of yourself.

“I just try to keep myself level-headed. If I hear a compliment, I’ll take it on board and try to make the gaffer say more things like that about me.

“My pace and my power are probably the main parts of my game, so to hear that is good. It’s good to see that it’s coming across to the gaffer.”

Meanwhile, midfielder McGeehan likened the ex-Plymouth striker to a player well known to Luton fans, star forward Andre Gray, who scored over 50 goals for the club, before a big money move to Brentford.

Gray is now plying his trade in the Premier League with Burnley and on having a career similar to the 25-year-old, who Luton signed from Hinckley in March 2012, Vassell continued: “I’d be absolutely buzzing to do something like that.

“It’s always nice to hear things from your team-mates, especially if they believe that about you. He’s (McGeehan) seen it happen, so hopefully it can happen for me as well.”

Leading scorer Danny Hylton was also clearly impressed by his new strike partner too, adding: “Credit to Vass, the gaffer has said he’s an animal, he’s so strong, he’s so quick, he’s so powerful and you’ve seen today that, at times, it just looks like he can run away from people with ease.

“We found out that we were playing together on Thursday and we just said to each other, listen ‘if we run around, work hard, get ready for a fight, get ready for a battle then the rest will come.’

“We did that and if you do the nasty side of the game, you start enjoying it.”