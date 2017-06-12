Hatters teenager convinced Town are going up next season

Town centre half Frankie Musonda has absolute belief that Luton will be celebrating promotion at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The youngster had a watching brief from the stands when Town suffered their play-off heartache at the hands of Blackpool last month, but feels they have what it takes to go up automatically next term.

I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we’re going straight up to League One. Frankie Musonda

He said: “I was at the second leg and it was a disappointing way to lose the game, but I’m sure we’ll definitely learn from it.

“Next year, I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we’re going straight up to League One. All the players, if they hadn’t before, they all know what it feels like to play in a pressure game and what it’s like to be on the losing side of it.

“No-one wants that feeling and I’m almost certain we will definitely be going straight up next season as no-one wants that heartbreak again.

“The coaching staff we’ve got here, it’s not a League Two coaching staff, it’s Championship quality. Especially with the recruitment we’ve got going on at the club with Mick Harford as well, I’m sure they will be bringing the best players possible to get us up.

“They know what they’re doing and they’ll do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, recently released Zane Banton was of a similar opinion, as he tipped his former team-mates to bounce back strongly when the new campaign is underway.

He added: “I don’t think it will play on their minds too much as I think they know that if they can tweak a few things, as there’s not even much to tweak, they’ll definitely go up next season.

“I have no qualms about that as they’re such a talented group.”