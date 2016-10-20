Hatters teenager Famewo recognised by LFE in ‘The 11’ competition

Luton Town’s teenage defender Akin Famewo has been recognised by the League Football Education’s (LFE) in ‘The 11’ competition.

‘The 11’ which acknowledges the football and academic progress of U18 players on apprenticeships at current or former English Football League clubs is also designed to assess other factors such as involvement in community or charity based initiatives.

Judged by LFE’s team of regional officers, this accolade, will be given on four occasions during 2016-17 to celebrate the holistic development of young players, a barometer which is also applied to the Apprentice of the Year Awards later in the season.

Famewo, 17, penned his first professional deal at Kenilworth Road in the summer and has gone on to make four appearance this term, including a full league debut at Hartlepool United.

He follows in the footsteps of Charlton Athletic starlet, Ademola Lookman, and AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook (formerly Leeds United) were both named in ‘The 11’ ahead of becoming the Championship’s Apprentice of the Year, while others to previously feature in this select group include, Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) and Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth).

LFE chief executive Alan Sykes added: “The 11 is directly associated with apprentice reviews that are conducted by our regional officer’s throughout the season. It is a great way to highlight the achievements and progression of talented young footballers who apply themselves to all aspects of their apprenticeship.”

On Famewo, the LFE website’s profile of Town’s young defender read: “Akin had an outstanding start to the season, making his first team debut when he came on as substitute against Newport County.

“He followed that up with appearances against Gillingham and impressed at Hartlepool, on his first league start.

“Famewo has impressed enough to already have earned a professional deal and his all-round effort and attitude to his apprenticeship is exemplary: he is doing the Extended Diploma at Central Beds College despite his first team commitments and is on course for a very high grade.”

The 11 - October 2016: Dylan Sumner (Blackpool); Danny Barker (Brighton & Hove Albion); Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra); Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham); Charley Barker (Leyton Orient); Akin Famewo (Luton Town); Tom Marriott (Mansfield Town); Aaron Morley (Rochdale); Jordan Hallam (Sheffield United); Will Henry (Swindon Town); Eddie Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).