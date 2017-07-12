Hatters to face Spurs U21s in Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town will face Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy group stages after the draw was announced this afternoon.

Spurs are one of four new U21 sides to take part in the competition this season, joining Manchester City, Newcastle United and Fulham.

They will face the Hatters, plus Barnet and AFC Wimbledon, although there will be no trip to Wembley, with the Premier League sides playing their matches away from home.

Fixture dates are to be announced shortly for Luton, who reached the semi-finals last season, beaten 3-2 by Oxford United.