Hatters to keep setting goals as they target promotion

Town’s players will continue to set their goals for the months ahead this season as they hunt automatic promotion, according to captain Scott Cuthbert.

Boss Nathan Jones revealed the squad had reached their goal for October before being defeated by Coventry City in their final game of the month.

We’re right in the mix and we’ll be in the mix for the whole season. Scott Cuthbert

It meant Luton finished with 10 points after three wins and a draw, as on the squad’s predictions, Cuthbert said: “We do that every month and we’ve done that since the start of the season, set our targets.

“It’s important as you can’t look at it and just say we’re going to win every game, that doesn’t happen in this league.

“You set realistic points, realistic goals as well, and we’ve done all of them, done everything we wanted to achieve so far this year.

“It was just disappointing we couldn’t just go that little bit extra as when you get yourself in that position, you want to go that step further and always want to push yourself as targets go out the window.”

On the month that saw Town top the table for a short period, Cuthbert added: “We’ve had some fantastic results, Accrington away, Exeter away, Stevenage at home, ground out a good draw at Crawley as well, we’ve met our targets.

“It’s been a fantastic start to the season, we’re right in the mix and we’ll be in the mix for the whole season, I’m confident of that, the strength and depth we’ve got and the players we’ve got.

“We just want to keep on winning games now and that’s why we were a little bit disappointed, but we can’t be too down, we had a fantastic month.”