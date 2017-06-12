Hatters unseeded for Friday’s Carabao Cup first round draw

Luton Town have been unseeded for Friday afternoon’s Carabao Cup first round draw which will be made in Bangkok, Thailand, at 1pm UK time.

World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit will be on hand to unveil the 35 round one ties from the home of the competition’s new title sponsor, Carabao Energy Drink.

Luton supporters will be able to watch the draw unfold live on various platforms, including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages and SkySports.com.

Seventy EFL clubs will be in the draw with matches scheduled to take place week commencing, August 7, with the draw regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters in the first round with seeding decided by a club’s finishing position in the EFL.

Hatters have been given ball number 30 in the South section of the draw and could face the likes of Aston Villa, whom they beat 3-1 last season, Birmingham City or QPR.

South – Seeds: 1. Aston Villa; 2. Birmingham City; 3. Brentford; 4. Bristol City; 5. Bristol Rovers; 6. Cardiff City; 7. Charlton Athletic; 8. Fulham; 9. Ipswich Town; 10. Millwall; 11. Milton Keynes Dons; 12. Norwich City; 13. Oxford United; 14. Peterborough United; 15. Queens Park Rangers; 16. Reading; 17. Southend United; 18. Wolverhampton Wanderers.

South – Non-Seeds: 19. AFC Wimbledon; 20. Barnet; 21. Cambridge United; 22. Cheltenham Town; 23. Colchester United; 24. Crawley Town; 25. Exeter City; 26. Forest Green Rovers; 27. Gillingham; 28. Luton Town; 29. Newport County; 30. Northampton Town; 31. Plymouth Argyle; 32. Portsmouth; 33. Stevenage; 34. Swindon Town; 35. Wycombe Wanderers; 36. Yeovil Town.