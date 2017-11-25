Hatters want to make it a nine point week

Luton’s players squad have targeted making it a nine point week when they head to struggling Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Back to back wins over Cambridge and Carlisle, with the Hatters’ scoring 10 goals in the process and keeping two clean sheets, has seen Town return to the top of the table.

They can now make it the perfect seven days with victory over the Railwaymen, as Shinnie said: “It’s been a great week, but that’s what we said, we wanted a nine point week, getting three wins.

“Were really determined to win against Carlisle, it was always going to be a tough game. It wasn’t a great night weather-wise, a bit windy, so that’s a great win, as they’re a decent side and haven’t been beaten in quite a few games.

“Now we just need to prepare, we’ve got a big game Saturday at Crewe, but we’ll go there and hopefully get nine points from the week.”

On his side’s determination to complete a glorious end to November, boss Nathan Jones said: “They set their own targets, they’re an ambitious group, I’m ambitious and I set certain things for them, but sometimes they excel some of my expectations.

“For me it’s the next game, so we want to win the next game, it’s a difficult game, away at Crewe, it really is.

“But the players are ambitious, they have those targets and they set them and we want to stay where we are, so to do that, we have to win games.”

Crewe have struggled this season, as they sit 19th in the table, so Jones knows it won’t be easy, but appreciates his side are in a fine place to achieve their goal.

He said: “We can’t second guess what Crewe are going to do, but we go there in good form, the best possible shape in terms of where we are in the league and so on.

“We’re not going to be underplay anything, we’re in a very, very good position and we go there in good form and if we maintain that form, it will be good for us.

“But it’s going to be a very difficult game and I’m just looking at our performance."

Shinnie is aware though that the home side will be no pushovers either, and will no doubt find that bit extra with Luton in town as do most sides at the wrong end of the table.

He added: "I think they lift their game against us, as they'll maybe see us as one of the better teams in the league.

"A lot of the teams go into these games with not a lot of pressure on them and that’s always the toughest opponents I think, when teams haven't really got much to lose.

"The way we’ve played the last few games, Crewe will probably feel lets just go and have a go at them, we've nothing to lose.

"So we’ve got to stand up to that, we’ve got to take that onboard, we’ve got to always find a way to win these games and that’s what we’ll do."