Hatters will give ex-Premier League youngster a chance to impress

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that the young goalkeeper who featured for Luton in their pre-season draw at Hitchin will be heading out to Slovenia with the squad.

Although not confirming who the un-named stopper is just yet, Jones did reveal he has been with a Premier League club until recently.

He will now spend seven days training with Town as they fly out for a training camp tomorrow morning, with Jones, who saying: “The goalkeeper will come with us, he's going to have another week with us. He's been with us for a good few days, and we're going to take him away to provide back up for what we have.

“He has come from a Premier League side. He will be third choice as we already have two established keepers, two number ones.

“We will need one who takes the load in training but also provides back up and competition.

“We want to get the right one in though. We have six or seven on our list for that kind of position, but we're just going to take one.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Kevin Dearden added: “We had him in for a couple of games, he’s done okay. He’s going to come to Slovenia with us and we’ll have a look at him there.

“We’d like one of that young age again that we can develop, move forward and become part of the group.

"We’ll have another look at him over the next week and see if we feel he’s the right one for us.”