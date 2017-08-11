Hatters youngster heads to Canaries

Luton Town youngster Kavan Cotter has joined Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town on a one month youth loan.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract at Kenilworth Road this summer after captaining the youth team and making his senior debut in the Checkatrade Trophy last season in the 2-1 win at Gillingham.

He played for Mark Burke’s side in their recent pre-season games against St Albans City and Arlesey Town, and he is eligible for the Canaries’ opening league clash at Merthyr Town tomorrow.

Academy and Development manager Andy Awford said: “It’s an opportunity for Kav to get some football under his belt and it’ll be good for him to be playing against men in a really competitive league.

“He’s at the next stage of his development now having come out of the youth team, and we are grateful to Hitchin for providing the opportunity.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with Mark and Hitchin in general, so we know we’ll get good feedback and that he’ll be well looked after while he’s with them.”