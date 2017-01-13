Home tie with Yeovil is a real bonus for Hatters

Luton’s home tie with fellow League Two side Yeovil Town in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final was labelled as a ‘bonus’ by Town boss Nathan Jones.

The pair were the last two balls in the pot, with Hatters thankfully picked first by Dean Saunders to receive home advantage during the live draw on Sky Sports.

There’s plenty of motivation in the game for both camps, so it will be a good game and a very tough game. Nathan Jones

On coming up against his former side at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “That’s a bonus to be at home in the competition as on a Tuesday night, we wouldn’t want to add another journey to everything, so that’s a good thing for us.

“It will be a very difficult game, every time we play Yeovil it’s a difficult game. There’s plenty of motivation in the game for both camps, so it will be a good game and a very tough game.”

Hatters won’t receive any kind of financial penalty for the side they selected against Chesterfield in Tuesday night’s 4-0 third round thrashing as it contained five of the top 11 starters in league and cup this term, although according to Jones, that was more by luck than judgement.

He continued: “That’s a bonus, we come out of that with clean prize money so we’re happy with that.

“But we don’t pick sides based on what we’re going to get fined and what we’re not, we picked sides on who we think can do the job and ones that need a game as well.

“No-one likes getting fined, but that didn’t come into our thinking when we picked the side.”

Luton are now just two matches away from a Wembley final, but when asked if that was something Jones was even letting enter his mind, he said: “No, it’s literally the cliche of one game at a time.

“As I said, I think there’s a lot of talk about the Checkatrade, but mostly it’s what type of team are we playing? Are we going to get fined?

“So we haven’t had time to think of that. We’ve got a lot bigger goals to try and achieve this season.

“If we were to appear at Wembley then that would be a fantastic day out, but our goal is promotion.

“We’ve enjoyed the cup, we’ve had some of our most fluent performances in the cup, but we’re not looking any further than Crewe (on Saturday).

“Mick (Harford) will watch Wycombe v Yeovil at the weekend as we’ve got Wycombe next and then Yeovil after that, so it is the cliche of one game at a time and wherever it takes you, it takes you.

“But we can’t be planning for a semi-final or a final when we haven’t even played the quarters yet.”

Striker Craig Mackail-Smith was of a similar view to as before the draw was announced, he said: “We know what the main and final prize is and it’s a cliché but that’s three games away.

“So we’re looking to see who we get in the next round and then we’ll prepare for them, hopefully do another job and just keep chipping away then hopefully in a few months’ time we’ll find ourselves at Wembley.”