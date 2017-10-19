Huge praise for captain Cuthbert as he approaches Luton century

Hatters boss Nathan Jones heaped praise on captain Scott Cuthbert ahead of the defender’s 100th appearance for the club at Crawley this weekend.

The 30-year-old, who was signed by previous manager John Still from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2015, has been one of the mainstays of the defence this term, forming a solid partnership with Alan Sheehan.

I’ve kept faith with Scott as he’s been a wonderful captain for me on and off the pitch. Nathan Jones

There had been speculation over whether Cuthbert would even have been at this club during the off season, but that was never the case for Jones, who lauded the centre half’s leadership qualities.

He said: “We’ve had real continuity in our team so far and he’s proved that.

“He’s been a great captain for me since I’ve been here. There were a lot of rumours of him going in the summer, he came up to me and we had to clear the air, but I never stated anything about me wanting Scott Cuthbert to leave.

“Scott’s been a fantastic captain. I’ve brought in captains from other teams, captain material, in terms of Johnny Mullins, in terms of Alan McCormack, in terms of Alan Sheehan, James Collins potentially.

“So there’s a lot of people there and I’ve kept faith with Scott as he’s been a wonderful captain for me on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted with him, but I must be delighted with him, because he’s playing, so anyone in our team, I must be delighted with as the competition is ferocious.”

Meanwhile, striker James Collins added: “He’s an excellent defender, a great pro, and a good friend off the pitch as well.

“I’m delighted for him to make his 100th appearance and hopefully he can carry on the form he’s in, because he’s been excellent so far this season and I hope he can top it off with a win.”