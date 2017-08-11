Hylton and Justin could be in Town's squad to face Barnet

Hatters duo Danny Hylton and James Justin have an outside chance of being involved in the squad for Town's trip to Barnet tomorrow.

The pair, who are yet to feature at all this season with leg and hamstring injuries respectively, are both back in full training now and boss Nathan Jones will make a late decision on them.

He said: “They both trained fully today and we've done a little bit of a practice match with the youth team to get some more minutes into both of them.

“We've opened up play and they've trained quite well, Danny's a little bit frustrated as he wants to be 100 mile an hour all the time, but he's in a good place.

“So it's a decision whether we pop them in the squad for the weekend, or they'll be available for the Tuesday game (against Tottenham U23s).

“Whatever happens, if they have no adverse reactions between now and then they'll get minutes on Tuesday night and that's the game we've earmarked them for.

“But they've both trained for two weeks now, so it's a fine line whether we're holding them back, or letting them go slightly early.

“We'll gauge that, we'll probably but them in the squad and see where we are.”

Meanwhile, both Isaac Vassell and Dan Potts are fit to return, with Luton not picking up any injuries during Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit to Ipswich Town.

Jones continued: “We've come through that unscathed, so we should be not far off full strength.

“Both trained today, so providing they don't have any adverse reactions, they yes, they'll be in the squad.”

New acquisition Harry Cornick could also come into contention too after he signed from Bournemouth on Tuesday afternoon, as Jones said: “He's available, he's fit, he's ready, he might need some minutes to get up to speed, but he's in consideration.

“He's settled in very quickly, everyone does to the football club. We have a good bunch, we have a good environment where people settle quickly as they're made to feel welcome, so he's up to speed.”

That leaves only Lawson D'Ath as Hatters' absentee, as Jones added: “He's closer than a week ago, he's just got some pain in his leg.

“There's been no fracture of anything, just a bit of bruising that needs to go, he's fine.”