Hylton doesn’t want Luton to settle for thrilling draws

Striker Danny Hylton didn’t want his side to accept coming back to salvage points against the likes of title favourites Mansfield Town as the norm this season.

Although both Hylton and James Collins were on target in the closing stages to see Town pick up a 2-2 draw after they had been trailing 2-0 with just 19 minutes remaining, the forward wasn’t about to get too carried away at the full time whistle.

gAainst the so called favourites of this league, you go 2-0 down, it was nice to get a point. Danny Hylton

He said: “It does feel a little bit like a win, although we don’t want to set those sort of standards.

“We would like to have come here and won, but against the so called favourites of this league, you go 2-0 down, it was nice to get a point and it could be a very important point.”

Boss Nathan Jones believes his side could gain in confidence from their never-say-die attitude that enabled them to pick up a point.

When asked what it would do for spirits, he continued: “It will be wonderful I would imagine.

“I would have liked to score two, not concede and won the game as I think that would have put us in good place.

“But it’s a very, very difficult place to come to, they haven’t lost here yet, they beat Forest Green and were on the front foot.

“They would have definitely raised their game because it’s Luton Town, but I thought it was a wonderful advert.”

Keeper Marek Stech, who was to prove the hero of the piece, saving Jimmy Spencer’s late penalty, did admit that the one point gained felt like a victory.

He added: “It does, especially at the end with the pen and how we performed second half.

“It almost felt like we won the game, so I’m really happy for all the lads and the staff.

“I thought in the end we were going to nick it 3-2 because we had another two or three balls which came into the box and I thought we were going to head one in.

“It’s very important, going 2-0 down and then nearly winning the game, so I’m really proud of the lads.”

The manner in which Town came back to equalise was something that impressed Jones too, as they didn’t resort to trying long balls into the front two.

He added: “I think our structure and our inventive play to get in the position, especially the first goal, was wonderful.

“We work on things day in day out in terms of runs from crosses and putting balls into the right area and people arriving, and they were two wonderful balls.

“Collo couldn’t miss, but the ball was wonderful, the run was well timed, and exactly the same from Dan Potts.

“He could have blazed it, could have blasted it, but put it into a wonderful area and invited Hylts to get on the end, so it was important to see Hylts get off the mark too.”