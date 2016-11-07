Hylton dreams of Oxford reunion in FA Cup

Striker Danny Hylton would relish a reunion with former club Oxford United in the FA Cup second round draw to be made this evening.

Hatters are ball 36, with Oxford number four, and Hylton admitted a tie against the side he left for Luton in the summer, after spending two years at the Kassam Stadium, would be his his preference.

We’d like to win it, we want to get to the final and we’ll be trying to get to the final, Nathan Jones

The forward said: “A home tie, it would be nice to have a little run.

“It doesn’t really matter but it would be nice to play at Oxford. It is obviously a club that I left and I’ve still got a few friends there, so it would be nice to play them.

“I’m not really too bothered. I want a tie that we can get through.”

Defender Glen Rea was also of the same opinion, saying: “We just want to progress, we just want to take it game by game and win every game we can.

“It would be nice to get a big club away (in the third round), but we’re going to go into every game and try to win every game.

“Hopefully we can get into that third round and let’s see who we get.”

Manager Nathan Jones had slightly loftier ambitions though, as he added: “You’d like a home draw, but whoever we draw we think is winnable because we are a confident group at the minute.

“We’d like something that gives us a chance to get to the next round because once you’re in the next round then the romance really starts.

“We’d like to win it, we want to get to the final and we’ll be trying to get to the final. Now in the realms of reality we don’t know how feasible that is, but we would like to get to third round and would like to either get as far as we can or get something that gives the club and the fans something to really get behind and to talk about.”

Jones is clearly a huge fan of the tournament too, having watched one of Town’s promotion challengers in a first round tie yesterday adding: “I was at St Albans v Carlisle yesterday and it was a competitive game, right down to probably the last five, six minutes.

“The league is our priority, but it’s a great competition, FA CUp, apart from the World Cup and the Champion’s League, it’s probably the best competition in the world, it really is.

“There’s no cup like it, in terms of where it starts. Yesterday I was absolutely freezing, blowing a gale, pouring with rain, standing with Carlisle fans and you don’t get that in many countries, it’s a wonderful competition, wonderful.”

Ball numbers: 1, Sheffield United; 2, Millwall; 3, Dagenham & Redbridge or FC Halifax Town; 4, Oxford United; 5, Taunton Town or Barrow; 6, Southport or Fleetwood Town; 7, Yeovil Town or Solihull Moors; 8, Woking; 9, Sutton United; 10, Macclesfield Town; 11, Port Vale; 12, Northampton Town; 13, Cambridge United or Dover Athletic; 14, Westfields or Curzon Ashton; 15, Milton Keynes Dons; 16, Gillingham or Brackley Town; 17 Alfreton Town or Newport County; 18, Wycombe Wanderers; 19 Maidstone United or Rochdale; 20, Bury or AFC Wimbledon; 21, Carlisle United; 22, 22 Boreham Wood or Notts County; 23, Plymouth Argyle; 24, Braintree Town; 25, Hartlepool United; 26, Bolton Wanderers; 27, Accrington Stanley; 28, Oldham Athletic; 29, Eastleigh or Swindon Town; 30, Shrewsbury Town; 31, Morecambe or Coventry City; 32, Crawley Town or Bristol Rovers; 33, Whitehawk or Stourbridge; 34, Chesterfield; 35, Lincoln City; 36, Luton Town; 37, Charlton Athletic; 38, Cheltenham Town or Crewe Alexandra; 39, Peterborough United; 40, Blackpool.