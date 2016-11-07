Hylton expects McGeehan to be back on penalties for Accrington

Striker Danny Hylton expects midfielder Cameron McGeehan to be back on penalty-taking duty when Luton host Accrington Stanley in the league on Saturday.

McGeehan was meant to have been rested when Hatters visited Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but was then named in the starting line-up when Johnny Mullins picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Luton were then awarded a penalty on 11 minutes and after a brief chat between the par, it was Hylton who assumed responsibilities from 12 yards.

Although successful from the spot, and then again in the second period when Craig Mackail-Smith was fouled, Hylton believes that McGeehan who has scored three and missed one this term, is the club’s number one taker.

He said: “He’s done really well on penalties and when Cam’s back in the team on Saturday, he’ll be back on the penalties.

“It was nice that we got two penalties and luckily I managed to score them both.”

Boss Nathan Jones said on the decision to keep Hylton on the spot: “It’s a little bit strange because Cameron wasn’t meant to start the game, but it’s amazing because we’ve lost another one in the warm-up, so Danny was down to take pens.

“He’s taken both pens but Cameron is our penalty taker. It’s just that Cameron was a late change to the starting line-up because he wasn’t meant to start.”

Hylton was coolness personified too in beating home keeper Bobby Olejnik from the spot, chipping straight down the centre, something he admitted he had come up with while watching Eastleigh play Swindon the previous evening.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I made up my mind last night. I was watching the Swindon game and they got a penalty.

“I realised Cam wasn’t starting so I knew that I’d be taking penalties, so I made up my mind last night. I roomed with Johnny Mullins and told him, ‘I’m chipping it down the middle’.

“He said that if I missed he wouldn’t be too happy, but once I’d made up my mind I try not to change it.

“I just try to be confident with it and thankfully it went in. I normally go that way and I thought that if he (Olejnik) has any information on that then he might know, but thankfully it went in.

“I’m not so sure I’d be standing here if I’d have missed it. The gaffer wouldn’t be too happy, but thankfully it went in.”

On the award of the penalty, which had home fans incensed, booing Hylton for the remainder of the game, the striker, who is now up to 10 for the season, said: “They would do, wouldn’t they? If it was (Reuben) Reid that went down and got a penalty I’m sure they would say it was an obvious penalty.

“I think it was. Cooky (Jordan Cook) has played a lovely little ball down the side and I’ve just put my left leg across him and he’s kicked my left leg and I couldn’t stay up.

“The referee saw it and gave a penalty, which I thought was right.”