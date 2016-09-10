Hylton fully aware that home form is key for Luton

Town striker Danny Hylton is well aware that home form will be key if Luton are to maintain their promotion challenge this season.

After last year when Luton won just seven league games in front of their own fans, losing 10 times, Town have made a promising start this time around.

If you’re going to be successful and go on to win the league, you need to do well at home. Danny Hylton

Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Wycombe made it two victories from three, with Luton claiming seven points out of nine so far.

Hylton said: “I’m aware that the home form wasn’t great (last season) and we found that at Oxford last year.

“When you’re a team that people fancy in the league, people come to your place, they park the bus and they play quite defensively. It’s hard to break teams down sometimes so maybe that’s why.

“If you’re going to be successful and go on to win the league, you need to do well at home.

“We’re doing that at the moment and we’ve just got to continue to do that.”

The result saw Town climb back to the top of the table, but having gone up with Oxford last term, Hylton knows not to get carried away by being the early pacesetters.

He said: “You don’t want to take anything for granted, this is a tough league.

“If you can put a run of games together and keep winning games then you give yourself a chance.

“We’re doing that at the minute, we’re working hard, creating chances, so long may that continue.

“We experienced promotion last year at Oxford. We thought we had a terrific season but we ended up only getting promoted by one point on the last day of the season, so you can’t really take your foot off the gas at any given point.

“We won’t get carried away and just keep doing what we’re doing.”

Hylton had been mightily impressed by just what his side dished up against Wycombe last weekend though, adding: “It could’ve been eight, that shows how well we’ve played and how good we’re going at the minute, because Wycombe are a tough team.

“They’re very good opponents, they work hard, they’ve got a direct way of playing and they cause teams problems. I thought we were very comfy, no disrespect to Wycombe.”