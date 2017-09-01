Hylton hails ‘ridiculous’ finishing from strike partner Collins

Hatters forward James Collins’s finishing has been labelled as ‘ridiculous’ by striker partner Danny Hylton.

The pair have started the last two games together with both on the scoresheet at the weekend from close range during the 2-2 with Mansfield.

His finishing is ridiculous, I’ve seen enough in training, his finishing is unbelievable. Danny Hylton

Collins, who signed from Crawley Town in the summer, netted his fifth goal of the campaign so far, and after seeing him up close and personal now, Hylton has been left hugely impressed.

He said: “Collo’s a goalscorer and he scores 25 goals every season.

“His finishing is ridiculous, I’ve seen enough in training, his finishing is unbelievable.

“It’s a pleasure to play alongside him, I’ve said before, we’re not rivals, we’re not selfish, we’re not going to not pass to each other as one of us wants to be top goalscorer. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do and if he scores, or I score, or Luke (Berry) scores or Marek (Stech) scores, who cares?

“If we win games, that’s what it’s about.

“I’m enjoying playing with Collo and lets hope he keeps scoring.”

Both Hylton and Collins endured a tough game against the Stags on Saturday, both left battered and bruised by a number of robust challenges, and on their tactics of their hosts, Hylton continued: “It was a tough game, Mansfield were decent, they just went back to front and tried to be bully boys and made it hard for us.

“We knew they were going to take that approach, they’re a big team and knew they were going to try and be bullies, put themselves about and make it hard for us.

“We got sucked into their game a little bit, and they’re not better at it than us, they’re just probably more used to playing that way than us.

“So we showed a little bit of quality of play here and there and that’s where our goals came from.”

Mansfield boss Steve Evans was at his vociferous best on the sidelines, warned by referee Ross Joyce on more than one occasion, and on his antics, Hylton added: “You just have to take care of what’s happening on the pitch, you’re not really too aware of what’s happening off it.

“You hear a little thing here and there, but we just let the manager and the staff take care of that.

“It’s always the same when you play against Steve Evans, always those antics on the side, but as a player you do what you’ve got to do and concentrate on the game.”