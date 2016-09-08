Hylton: Hatters boss can make me even better

Hat-trick hero Danny Hylton insists he can get even better under Luton boss Nathan Jones this season.

The 27-year-old bagged his first treble since signing for the club during the 4-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, taking his tally to four in two games and five for the season.

“I can still improve. I definitely see that with the gaffer. Everyday he’s on us, he spends time with us and he stops sessions.” Danny Hylton

Hylton has caught the eye since his arrival from Oxford United in the summer, with some magnificent performances upfront alongside Jack Marriott, but he thinks it’s only just the tip of the iceberg.

The forward said: “That’s one of the main reasons I came here. I believe that I’m at a good age where I think I know the league well enough, but I can still improve.

“I definitely see that with the gaffer. Everyday he’s on us, he spends time with us and he stops sessions.

“You can score a hat-trick on a Saturday and he’ll still go to you on a Monday, (tell you) what you’re doing wrong and how to make it better.

“Especially the forwards, and the runs and movement that we do.

“Although we create chances he still thinks we can score more goals and that’s great.

“I’m happy and I’ll continue learning.”

The manner in which Hatters dismantled their opponents on Saturday left the majority of the 8,097 supporters inside Kenilworth Road wide-eyed with excitement at what they had witnessed.

Hylton expects that to continue as the season progresses, especially after a transfer deadline day in which Town knocked back a number of bids to keep hold of their prized assets.

He continued: “When you’ve got the manager and the staff that we have, you’re going to do that (create chances) and I can’t speak highly enough of the gaffer.

“He’s a real top manager and a top, top coach; the same with the assistant (Paul Hart) and the coaches we have.

“The other staff he’s got as well - (Mick) Harford, the sports scientist Jared (Roberts-Smith) down to the physio (Simon Parsell) - everyone is great.

“It’s a great place to be and the squad we’ve got is very strong and I’m happy to be here.

“They’re going to get us playing well, they’re going to improve us.

“The players that we’ve got, you just have to look at January, we were lucky to hold on to a good few of them and the boys that didn’t get bids; we’ve got such a strong squad.

“So we’ve kept that squad together and I believe we can achieve something good.”