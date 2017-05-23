Hylton in the running for another award

Luton Town striker Danny Hylton has been nominated for the League Two PFA Fans’ Player of the Season award after it was announced this morning.

The striker is on a shortlist of six for the honour, which includes Doncaster pair John Marquis and James Coppinger, plus Graham Carey (Plymouth), Luke Berry (Cambridge) and Enda Stevens (Portsmouth).

Hylton scored 22 league goals for the Hatters this term, including a penalty as Luton were beaten in the League Two play-offs last Thursday by Blackpool.

He was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year, while also finished runner up in the PFA League Two Player of the Year award too,

The shortlist was chosen by a panel, which included Sky Sports pundits Paul Merson and Peter Beagrie, Mike Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials, and Malcolm Clarke - chairman of the Football Supporters’ Federation.

Voting is open from 6am-7pm on Tuesday and the winner will be announced at 10am on Wednesday.

To vote for Town striker Danny Hylton Click here.