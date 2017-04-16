Hylton left frustrated by Luton's lack of consistency

Luton’s alarming lack of consistency this season is a huge bone of contention for leading scorer Danny Hylton.

The Hatters are yet to string three wins in a row together, passing up the perfect opportunity in which to do so at the weekend, as they were held 2-2 at home by Leyton Orient.

Despite the stat, Town still remain fourth in the table, leaving Hylton to rue the fact their league position could be even better, as he said: “It’s that consistency isn’t it. It’s a tough league to get out of. We’ve not been consistent this year and still find ourselves in around around it.

“You look at Doncaster, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Stevenage, all those teams throughout the play-offs as well. They’ve probably put four, five, six wins together and we’ve not put three together all season.

“It’s not great. If we had been a little bit more consistent we’d probably be in that top three, but we’ve not. So we’ve got to dust ourselves down and have a big game on Monday.

“Now’s a great time to put a bit of consistency together, win a few games and hopefully get over that line.”

Against Orient, there was no excuse as far as Hylton was concerned, with their rock bottom opponents coming into the game on the back of six straight defeats.

The striker had put Town 1-0 up during a first half lead in which they looked increasingly comfortable, before two goals in the space of eight second half minutes saw Hatters have to battle back for a draw, courtesy of sub Isaac Vassell.

He said: “We had lots of opportunities, lots of missed chances, lots of crosses, which flashed past the goal that maybe someone should have got on the end of.

“Jack Marriott had a chance as well, and he’s normally such a good finisher. When Jack gets in front of goal you never think he’s going to miss.

“But we went 1-0 up at home and you just can’t let a team especially a team like Leyton Orient who are bottom of the league come back into it.”

What doubly frustrated Hylton was the manner in which Orient were gifted a way back into contest by his side, saying: “They didn’t even have to work hard for their goals, that’s the most disappointing thing.

“It wasn’t an unbelievable strike, just a throw-in, they managed to get in and they’ve scored.

“The penalty was a shot probably going wide, Glen’s (Rea) not to know, it’s just a reaction.

“But the two goals that were so avoidable, and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“Once we got the first goal, you go and get the second and win quite comfortably. But we come out the second half and I don’t know if we thought we had the game won but we started disappointingly, let them back in the game, they got two goals and it was an uphill task then.”

Hylton didn’t think that his side were surprised by Orient’s improved display on the day from a team with 13 defeats out of 16 in the calendar year, as he said: “No, I don’t think so as we watched so many videos on Leyton Orient, we knew how they played.

“They (coaching staff) said to us, they get on the ball, they’re fearless, they've got nothing to lose, so the midfield take a bit of a chance and they try to play bit like a school playground, they don’t really care if they lose it.

“It’s tough to play against, so we knew what to expect, but just we didn’t play amazing, they played really well, we get a draw, it's just one of them.

"They can be the hardest games, they’re fighting for their lives, no disrespect, they're probably relegated now and playing for their careers, playing for their livelihoods.

"They've got nothing to lose so they can be dangerous, it’s just disappointing as we’re fighting for our own cause, we’re trying to get promoted and we just let ourselves down in the second half."

Hylton did admit that boss Nathan Jones, who didn’t do the press conference afterwards, with Paul Hart facing the media instead, was not at all happy with his squad, as when asked what was said in the changing room, he added: “I can’t repeat that. No he didn’t go mad and I think that tells when he’s really angry when someone comes in and they’re not mad, they’re genuinely just disappointed.”