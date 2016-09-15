Hylton passed fit for Crawley trip

Hatters top scorer Danny Hylton has been passed fit to play against Crawley Town at the weekend.

The summer signing from Oxford United was taken off at half time during LUton’s 2-1 defeat to Grimsby Town on Saturday after suffering a blow to the face.

He trained fully today without a mask or without any kind of problem whatsoever. Nathan Jones

Manager Nathan Jones confirmed that there was no lasting damage, althought the forward will wear a protective face mask for the clash at the Checkatrade.com stadium.

Speaking the press this afternoon, the Luton chief said of Hylton, who has netted five goals so far this term: “He’s just got a minor crack in his cheekbone, but he’s fine.

“The way that they are now, it’s good news in terms of nothing needed, no operation or anything, we’ve had him back in training today and so no problem.

“We’ll do that as a precaution anyway (protective mask). He trained fully today without a mask or without any kind of problem whatsoever.

“We asked him to take it easy, but he didn’t, he doesn’t really know how to do that, so no problem at all, he’s trained very, very well.”

Jones had been pleased with young striker Isaac Vassell who replaced Hylton against the Mariners and feels that with Josh McQuoid and the recovering Craig Mackail-Smith, there is some stiff competition upfront.

He continued: “He’s (Vassell) getting stronger and getting more integrated week in week out.

“We’ve got four who are really competing, Mackail-Smith is upping his training as well, so we’ve got a real five there that will compete really well and Vassell’s settled really well.”

Jones also confirmed there were no other injuries concerns for the rest of the squad as he added: “It’s a real competitive group and they’ve been brilliant, we’ve had a real good productive week.

“We were disappointed after the weekend as we didn’t play well, didn’t do the things that we normally do and that was the disappointing thing.

“If we had the result could have been different, as it was a relatively close game anyway, but we were a million miles from where we needed to be, which was a disappointment after the week we’d had prior.

“We have to strive for that consistency in our performance and that’s what we’ve got back to this week, it’s been an excellent week.”