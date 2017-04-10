Hylton pipped to top award by Marquis

Hatters striker Danny Hylton was pipped to the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season gong by Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis at the EFL awards held last night.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 26 times for Rovers, as they sealed an immediate return back to Sky Bet League One at the weekend, beating Hylton, who has netted 24 goals this term, and Doncaster team-mate James Coppinger.

After winning the award, Marquis said: “It has been a fantastic season and I cannot express how much I have enjoyed it.

“I have been playing in a team that is doing really well, winning often and providing me with lots of chances to score.”

Meanwhile, Hatters full back Stephen O’Donnell was also beaten in the EFL goal of the 2016 calendar award, by Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell, who won the public vote for his his long-range effort against Bristol City in November 2016.