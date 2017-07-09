Hylton provides fitness boost for the Hatters

Luton striker Danny Hylton is making good progress in his recovery from the operation he underwent over the summer according to boss Nathan Jones.

The forward, who finished as the club's leading scorer last term, bagging 27 goals in 47 games, required a minor procedure on his lower leg, which had delayed his return to pre-season training.

However, the club tweeted pictures of Hylton back in the gym on Friday and speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win at Bedford, Town chief Jones said: "He had his stitches out yesterday and he’s able to now have a little bit more movement in certain things.

"But the thing with Danny is you’ve just got to hold him back as he’ll push and push and push, so we’ll get him back safely as he’s a key player for us."

It is not known yet whether Hylton will be fit for the start of the season, but with the likes of James Collins and Elliot Lee now on board, Jones won't be rushing his talisman back ahead of schedule.

He added: "What we have to do with Danny, is there were a few little things late towards the end of the season and he was playing through that pain.

"We had to make sure we got him through everything safely so that when he does come back he’ll be coming back fully fit and ready as he’s a workhorse, an absolutely workaholic.

"So it won’t do his body any harm, we've just got to make sure he comes back safely, how quick that is depends on a few things."