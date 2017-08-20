Hylton's comeback goes better than Jones expected

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted striker Danny Hylton’s return to the first team fold is going even better than expected

The forward missed all of Town's pre-season campaign with a leg injury, but was back in for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Spurs U21s on Tuesday night.

He then completed 88 minutes of the 3-0 win over Colchester, before being replaced with the victory in the bag, as on his first league outing of the season and newlook partnership with James Collins, Jones said: “I’m more surprised he didn’t get booked to be honest, but he’s worked hard. He’s a grafter and when you do things naturally and do things well, for long periods of your life, that enables you to come back.

“We thought an hour, we wanted an hour of him, we kept checking on him and he said, 'no I feel good'. He showed that in his performance as I thought him and Collins were absolutely outstanding and I’m very pleased.”

Hylton came within inches of his first goal of the campaign too, meeting Alan McCormack’s wonderful clip over the top and heading against the underside of the bar with keeper Sam Walker beaten.

Jones added: “It was unfortunate for him as Danny was looking to get off the mark, as he has real pride.

"I thought his performance today was wonderful, considering the time he’s had out and the game time he’s had so far. It was a wonderful, wonderful performance, I'm really proud of him.

"It was nice to be able to enjoy a performance and a win too. We’re in a decent place at the minute and just want to make sure we capitalise on that.”