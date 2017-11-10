Hylton wins PFA fans award for October

Luton striker Danny Hylton has been voted the PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Fans Player of the Month for October.

In a vote run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, Hylton topped the online poll after doubled his scoring tally in the month, netting four goals which all came in victories for the Hatters.

The Town striker beat Port Vale forward Tom Pope, who won the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month gong this morning, plus Accrington’s Jordan Clark.

Boss Nathan Jones hadn’t been taken aback in any way to see Hylton in such good form after missing the start of the season due to an operation in the summer.

He said: “I haven’t been surprised as he’s in good form, he’s getting back to where he was, but as we mentioned, we weren’t lying, or weren’t trying to be clever, or protect Danny in any way, Danny did not have a pre-season.

“So we wouldn’t have put him in as early as we did, but because he’s Danny Hylton, we did that, because he’s a real big player for us, a real big player for anyone at this level, and levels above.

“So we kind of got him better on the job if you like, so that was a gamble we took.

“Some would say he wasn’t quite as sharp as he was last year, yes, because he did not have a pre-season.

“So he was a work in progress right up until recent weeks and now we’re finding the benefit because now he’s feeling strong and he’s in wonderful form and forming a formidable front combination with the others.”

It completes a good October for Town, with Nathan Jones named Manager of the Month and Luke Berry shortlisted for Player of the Month too.

Full results: Danny Hylton (Luton Town) – 40%; Tom Pope (Port Vale) – 23%; Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) – 14%; Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) – 12%; Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) – 7%; Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) – 5%