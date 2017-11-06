International football heads to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have confirmed they will host the English Schools’ FA U18 international against the Republic of Ireland next year, the match taking place on Friday, March 16.

With the Hatters first team away at Newport County on the same evening, it will be a good chance for any supporters not travelling to south Wales to watch some of the country’s top young footballers who are still in full-time education in action.

English Schools’ FA spokesman Dave Woollaston said: “The English Schools’ FA are very pleased to be able to return to Luton, one of the founding members, as the venue for their Centenary Shield match against the Republic of Ireland.

“It is wonderful that Luton Town FC and the ESFA can celebrate 125 years of schools’ football in Luton with such a prestigious international match. We look forward to coming to Kenilworth Road.”

Hatters senior operations manager Kevan Platt added: “We were delighted to be approached by the English Schools’ FA about staging the match against the Republic of Ireland, and look forward to hosting them.

“With a sizeable Irish population in Luton, we hope the game will attract a good crowd supporting both sides, giving the players an occasion to remember.”

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions (age 65-plus and U18), and will be available from the Luton Town ticket office in the coming weeks.

Schools will be able to apply for group booking discounts of £5 adults and £3 for school pupils, with one adult going free with every group of 10 children booked.

This group booking can be obtained by completing a booking form available by emailing community@lutontown.co.uk