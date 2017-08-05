International recall not at the front of Shinnie's mind

Although not giving up on playing for his country again, Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie isn’t setting his sights on a recall to the full Scotland squad after heading to Luton on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old, who has represented his country at both U19 and U21 level, won his one and only cap in November 2012, a 2-1 win friendly win in Luxembourg.

However, when asked if a return to the international stage was something he still hoped for, Shinnie said: “It’s not really in my mind, Scotland have got quite a good level of player now and it’s a difficult squad to get into.

“I’d love to get back there one day and hopefully having a good season at Luton and another successful year in terms of winning the league and promotion will be good for me and I can push on, hopefully with Luton moving up the leagues.

“You never know what can happen in football, I wouldn’t rule it out, but it’s not really something I can see being an achievable goal in the next few years.”

Despite having been in the Championship with Birmingham City, where he made over 75 appearances, Shinnie was left extremely impressed by the facilities Town now have in place, especially the new training ground at the Brache.

He added: “It’s a great facility, the boys are all absolutely buzzing as I think the older training ground wasn’t too great for improving as a team and as players it’s more difficult.

“But with the facilities we’ve got now, it’s a big stepping stone for the club and attracting players as the pitches are great, the gym’s great and it’s a big factor.

“Luton’s a big club and it’s a club that should be progressing in years to come, but obviously a training ground is a big part of it.

“Players like being there every day, it’s their work place. It’s great to have a nice training ground and somewhere all the players can enjoy coming in and bonding, so I think that is a big part of it.”