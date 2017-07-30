Iron boss critical of his side during Luton defeat

Scunthorpe United boss Graham Alexander was less than impressed with his side’s performance during their 2-1 defeat to Luton yesterday.

The Iron chief, himself an ex-Hatter, having played 183 times for the club, scoring 17 goals during 1995-1999, had seen Paddy Madden put the visitors in front before Luton hit back through James Collins' penalty and Jack Stacey's late strike.

Alexander felt the Hatters' movement was too much for his side who finished in the League One play-off places last season as he told United's official website: “We weren’t good enough. I don’t think we approached the game with the right mentality, looking at the actual start of the game, and the things we’ve been working on in training.

“It was almost as if we’d thrown it together and just decided to play how we want. We got a goal from what we’ve worked on this week and we should have grown in confidence and controlled more of the game, but we gave a poor penalty away.

“I knew Luton would cause us problems, and I’ve said that before the game. I know how they play, and they have lots of movement.

“We had one or two moments when we should have done better. But overall we didn’t create enough, and we have to be thankful for the saves Matt Gilks made - especially in the second half.”

The Scunthorpe stopper had an excellent afternoon, repelling Isaac Vassell's best efforts on more than one occasion with his legs, plus denying Stacey until he was beaten by Town’s impressive right back with seven minutes left.

Alexander continued: “I wish he hadn’t have had as much to do. We played against Sunderland on Wednesday and conceded two chances.

“Here we conceded several - that’s not right, and that’s no disrespect to Luton because they’re a good team. But you’re not telling me Sunderland aren’t a good team with their attacking threats as well.

“I was just disappointed we conceded that many opportunities and seemed to be very open. That’s something to address before next week’s game because we can’t play like that next week and expect to win the game."