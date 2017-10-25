Jarvis on target as Hatters defeat Posh

Hatters duo Akin Famewo and Aaron Jarvis were on target as Luton Town Hatters won a behind-closed doors development squad game against League One Peterborough United at The Brache yesterday.

Famewo opened the scoring midway through the first half with a header from a Luke Gambin cross, before a Peterborough defender turned Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cut-back into his own goal for the second on the hour.

We’re really pleased to have won the game, but most importantly it’s about fitness and how we play, and we were excellent. Joaquin Gomez

Jarvis, who came on as a second-half substitute, netted the third in the 68th minute when he met another Gambin corner with a header for his first goal in a Town shirt.

The hosts picked a strong side for the contest, with James Shea, James Justin, Andrew Shinnie, Lawson D’Ath, Jordan Cook and Elliot Lee getting run-outs too.

First team coach Joaquin Gomez took the game and was hugely impressed by the manner of his side’s victory.

He told the club’s official website: “It was a continuation of the previous two games we’ve had against Northampton and Brentford, where we’ve set a really good tempo and made our mark on the game in the attacking areas.

“We’ve deliberately chosen higher level opposition for these development matches because we want to test the lads who need the minutes because they’ve been injured, suspended or not playing as much as they’d like.

“That’s what happened again because Peterborough had five or six first team players in there and in all honesty, we could have won by more if we’d shown more of a clinical edge.

“We actually scored the goals in a way that didn’t do justice to the chances we created.

“Akin scored from a cross from Gambo. Pelly went on a couple of runs to get in behind on the right, and the third time he did it he beat his man one v one, and when he’s cutting it back the defender has put the ball into his own goal.

“Then Aaron Jarvis has come on and got his head on a corner for 3-0.

“We’re really pleased to have won the game, but most importantly it’s about fitness and how we play, and we were excellent.

“We were dominant across all areas and confident in the way we went about things. The work ethic was right up there and not just in an attacking sense.

“We defended really well and picked up another clean sheet, which is important whether it’s in the league or in a development game, because all the players out there today are trying to prove they are ready if they are called upon.”

Meanwhile, keeper Shea, who has had to play the understudy role to first choice Marek Stech this term, came in for particular praise, as Gomez added: “I’ve also got to say that James Shea showed the quality of keeper we have got at the club as a number two.

“He was first class in his distribution, his talking and the couple of saves he had to make.

“It was a really good work-out and we’re as delighted with the defensive part of it as we are the 3-0 win.”

Hatters: Shea, Justin, Musonda, Famewo, Senior, Mpanzu, Shinnie, D’Ath, Gambin, Cook, E Lee. Subs: Jarvis, Panter, Neufville, Belgrove, James, Isted.