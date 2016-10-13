Jones admits Hatters are ‘slightly behind’ where he wants them to be

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted his side are slightly behind where he feels they should be after the first quarter of the season was completed.

Town currently sit fifth place in League Two, having drawn their last three games and after heading the table for the opening few games, Jones thinks his side haven’t quite for their just rewards since.

“Invariably when we haven’t had a good performance we haven’t really picked up points, so on the whole, I would say we’re slightly behind. Nathan Jones

He said: “I’m sitting here after 12 games and I think we could be in a better position.

“I don’t think we’ve nicked results when we haven’t deserved them, but I think we’ve probably not got points when we should.

“Invariably when we haven’t had a good performance we haven’t really picked up points, so on the whole, I would say we’re slightly behind.

“We had a great start, had some good results, spoke to the lads about refocussing now as we’ve had some great performances so far this season, in terms of Plymouth, in terms of Villa, Wycombe, Leeds, Doncaster, these are fantastic performances where we’ve won games.

“So we’re in a real strong position, no injuries or anything, just maybe slightly more points would have been really, really satisfactory.

“But we’re in a good place, the club’s in a good place, we’ve bedded in some real good youngsters so it’s looking healthy.”

Jones pinpointed the 2-1 defeat at Stevenage back in August, their first league reverse of the campaign, as a moment of frustration, but believes has the squad in place at Kenilworth Road to mount a significant promotion challenge.

He continued: “For me it’s games like the Stevenage game.

“We dominated the game and we should have been out of sight at half time, we weren’t, that was a key point for us as we were on a good run at the time and that would have continued that, would have extended our lead at the top at the time.

“So just those little things that maybe when you look back you think that could have been better.

“But we’re still in a fantastic position, we haven’t been outside the top seven, we don’t want to be, we want to be inside the top three which we have been for most of the season so far after only 12 games.

“But the strong sides are there or thereabouts now, so we’re just over a quarter of a way through the season and there’s a long long way to go.

“We’ve got a good squad to cope with things, so we’re in a good place at the minute.

“Wes, we’d like to be top, we’d like to have slightly more points, but in terms of the whole, in terms of how we’re working, how the players are grasping everything, the competition we’ve got, the attitude, the environment, it’s a wonderful place.”

Although Plymouth are currently clear at the top, some nine points ahead of Luton, Jones wasn’t paying too much attention to their advantage at this early stage.

He added: “We don’t really judge ourselves on anyone else, we concentrate solely on what we do and if we get enough things right over the season, we know we’ll be a in a good position/

“Plymouth are in fantastic form, they lost their first three games and now they’ve gone on a fantastic run, but they’re a good side.

“We proved we’re a good side when we went there, and Doncaster were in similar kind of form but we proved we’re a good side when we played against those as well.

“It is small margins and over the course of the season, if Plymouth win the next 34 games then they’ll get promoted, but that probably won’t happen.

“So what we have to make sure we do is concentrate on us, play our way and we get the maximum levels of performance out of our games and then I have no doubt where we’ll be.”