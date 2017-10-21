Jones admits he should have made changes against Red Devils

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted that with hindsight he might well have made changes for today’s goalless draw at Crawley Town.

The visitors went into the game on the back of a lengthy midweek trip to Exeter City on Tuesday night and Jones felt the exertions his players put into winning 4-1 and moving top of the table, eventually caught up with them at the Checkatrade Stadium.

He said: “I’ve got to be honest with you, in hindsight I would have freshened the team up because I’ve kept pretty much the same team for the duration of the month.

“They’ve given me absolutely everything, some big, big games, emotional games, physical games, and we’ve outstanding, we really have.

“Today was just one where a few were fatigued. Danny Hylton hasn’t eaten for over a day, he was sick all last night, but we rolled him out and people like Jack Stacey have put in big shifts and were tired today, maybe we should have freshened it up.

“Maybe that’s my fault, as we’ve got a second 11 waiting in the wings that if I replace any one of them, there’s no difference to the side, so maybe I should have done that.

“But that’s hindsight and we’ve been fabulous this month. I’m delighted with a point, this is another point that keeps us ticking over, that keeps us at the summit, and we’ve got a week now to dust them down, work with them and go again next week.”

“It keeps us top, keeps us unbeaten and we had to show a resilient edge to us today, I didn’t think we were fantastic, but we showed a different edge to us today and I’m pleased.

Meanwhile, captain Scott Cuthbert added: “I think people underestimate that it takes quite a lot of out the boys, long travel Monday, long day Tuesday, travelling back, again today, the traffic on the M25, so all in all we’re delighted with the seven points from nine games.

“When you’re doing so well and winning games in the manner which we’re winning them, it’s hard to change the team.

"I think a few of the lads were fairly drained, but that’s the Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday Tuesday over now. We can rest up Sunday, Monday now and have a good week in preparation for Coventry."