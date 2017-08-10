Jones already working on his Christmas shopping list

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is already writing up his Christmas shopping list to cover all eventualities that might occur in opening half of the season.

The Luton chief, speaking openly about the player recruitment strategy undertaken at Kenilworth Road, has plans in place for every area of his squad, so that Town are constantly ahead of the curve whatever may happen.

He said: “What we try to do and this is a process we have here, is we try to line up people before we need to.

“We have two wonderful right backs, that if I pick one of the right backs, I defy anyone to say which is the stronger at this point in time.

“We lined up Jack Stacey as we see him long term. We lined up James Justin and we brought him in and gave him the opportunities as he needed to challenge Stephen O’Donnell, there’s a process in everything we do.

“We haven’t bought Harry Cornick in to replace anyone, what we’ve done is, sooner or later, we may lose pace in the team.

“Now that could be anyone of our front men, or anyone of our pacey front men.

“What we don’t do is lose someone through injury or through a sale or for whatever reason and then suddenly go ‘wow what do we do now?’

“I’m working already on my a Christmas shopping list just in case, as it’s just a process.”